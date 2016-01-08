Downtown Paragould sees surge in stores and people

As new businesses begin to call Downtown Paragould home, Main Street Paragould says there is no more room.

Gina Jarrett with Main Street Paragould said they have run out of storefronts for new businesses.

Owners of some of the newer stores said they have seen those effects right outside their doors.

Three Sisters & Company on Pruett Street opened the Thursday before Thanksgiving.

Since then, owner Breanna Benson said there has been an increase in people downtown because of the changes made to the area.

“All the response we've gotten has been positive, saying that they love the new look, that they really enjoy coming downtown now,” Benson said. “It seems like more people are walking the streets and just walking down the sidewalks to see what's going on downtown now.”

Benson said when the decision was made to take their store from online to downtown, she knew the store needed to be in that area.

Jarrett said the changes to downtown are not finished.

Even though there are no places for new businesses now, she said they have plans to renovate some buildings and add more color.

