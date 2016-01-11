Caraway seniors warm up with new heater

To help combat the cold, the Caraway Senior Activity Center received a new electric fireplace to heat up the building.

Kim Morgan, the site manager, said the building the center is in is one of the oldest buildings in Caraway.

She said they did receive a new heating unit during renovations last year but the main room is too big for it.

To help keep the patrons comfortable, the Caraway mayor and city council bought the heater.

Morgan says this will help those who spend hours at a time at the center.

“We open at 9 in the morning,” Morgan said. “I'm here a little before that. We have some that come in early. Usually they stay until after lunch and go home. Depending, like one day last week I had some here until 1:20.”

Morgan described the heater as a big asset to everyone at the center.

She said this should help them make it through the winter in a comfortable environment.

