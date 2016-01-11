Garrin Fair remembered through a movie

After the death of Garrin Fair in November, two of his friends are working to keep his memory alive through a movie.

Dylan Clark and Nathan Minton said they were both stunned when they first learned Garrin was the kid who died while crossing Dan Avenue.

The boys knew they wanted to do something for him.

Clark created a short video with photos of Garrin and quotes from family members.

He placed the video online but never knew how many hits he would get.

“Then when I came home from school and saw that it had 9,000 views, I was like there's no way,” Clark said. “Then when I woke up the next morning to 13,000 views, I cried actually. I was like wow, I guess Garrin did touch lives.”

Minton and Clark decided to create a documentary called “I am Garrin” but was soon picked up by a movie production company.

Mandi Fair, Garrin’s mother, said she was shocked to see two boys who were inspired by her 12-year-old son.

The movie’s title has been changed to “Garrin’s Letters” and the boys are asking for the community’s help.

“We want everybody to help and come together as one community,” Nathan Minton said. “So that's why we changed the movie name to Garrin's Letters because we're not telling the story, the community is with all the letters that are coming in.”

The boys want letters from people about Garrin to place in the movie.

If you would like to share a story about Garrin Fair, you can email them to his mother at mfair72404@aol.com.

The movie is still in the early stages and they hope to meet with the screenwriter in the summer.

