Mayor: City consolidation plans not likely to appear in primaries

People in Walnut Ridge and College City may not see consolidation plans during the upcoming primary election.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp told Region 8 News Thursday he does not believe both towns will vote on the matter.

He said their plan is to get petitions out to the people by February.

If the petitions receive the required number of signatures, the Arkansas Municipal League states the city council shall pass an ordinance for the act.

Snapp originally planned to have the vote during the primary elections but said this would cost taxpayers more money.

If the petitions are approved, he anticipates a special election for the issue.

If people of College City and Walnut Ridge vote for the consolidation, Snapp wants to re-draw voting wards to allow people from College City to run for elected positions and vote in the general election.

