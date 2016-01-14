Walnut Ridge pulls rezoning from city council agenda

An recent error made in the notifications led Walnut Ridge to pull an item from the city council agenda.

The council planned to discuss rezoning the land where the new Lawrence County Jail will be built.

The city gave official notifications about a public hearing for the rezoning and a conditional use permit.

In those notifications, it stated one meeting would take place on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016 and the other would take place Thursday, Jan. 8, 2016.

“I noticed the error, the city attorney has been working on it,” Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said. “You're talking about public bonds, public money, lots of technical ends. So why not do it over and err on the side of caution.”

Snapp said the rezoning should be back on the agenda in February.

He did not want to make any mistakes during the process.

