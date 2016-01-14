Historic tetrahedron repaired in Walnut Ridge

A piece of equipment that has been part of the Walnut Ridge Airport since 1942 recently got some repairs after the city received a grant.

The tetrahedron was placed at the airport when it first opened.

Harold Johnson with the Wings of Honor Museum said this piece of equipment helped train cadets during World War II.

“It played such an important role in our winning the war,” Johnson said. “Probably 4% roughly of all young men that were trained to fly during World War II received part of their training here in Walnut Ridge. So it’s a big deal.”

The tetrahedron acts as a bigger windsock that pilots can see from a further distance.

Johnson called it a big asset to the cadets during their training program.

He said he was happy to see the city take an interest to preserve a part of their history.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android