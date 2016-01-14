Lawrence County Dispatch gets out of the red - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lawrence County Dispatch gets out of the red

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

After 8 years of struggling, the Lawrence County Dispatch Center finally got out of the red and into the black.

Peggy Miles, the director of the department, said they owed a lot of money for a long time.

At one point, she said they were more than $280,000 in the hole.

When she became director about 3 years ago, Miles decided to make a change.

She said she did two things to get them to where they are today.

The first action she took was utilizing more part-time workers instead of full-time workers.

The other part of her plan included working with their budget. 

Miles also said other departments in Lawrence County helped during this process.

“Myself and County Judge Dale Freeman, went to the city of Hoxie last year,” Miles said. “We met with them and came up with an agreement for them to contract Lawrence County 911 out to do the Hoxie PD dispatching.”

Other police departments in the area were already working with the dispatch center before this meeting.

She said they plan to continue what they are doing and may even add a few more full-time workers.

