Williams Baptist College approves possible consolidation

Possible consolidation between Walnut Ridge and College City is getting closer and more than just the people of College City will be affected.

Williams Baptist College have discussed the plans with Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp.

Brett Cooper with the college said Friday, they do not expect any major changes to affect the college.

“Where it would be an advantage to us is first of all police protection because College City is a small town, cannot afford a city marshal,” Cooper said. “So if we're a part of Walnut Ridge, we'll have 24/7 police patrols through the area. We'll have that police protection that's afforded to us.”

Cooper said other advantages would be more opportunities to help fix any infrastructure problems that may arise.

He explained, about two decades ago, the college’s board of trustees decided to support the idea of consolidation no matter when it happened.

After some research of their own, the college still stands by this decision today.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android