Family finds closure for father's death

The family of Jim Austin said Friday, they were happy to finally have closure for their father’s murder.

Austin died February 2015 when he was ran off the road.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Department arrested Bruce Stevens Thursday for negligent homicide in the case.

Kippi Halfin and Robin Minton, Austin’s daughters, were there when Stevens was arraigned.

They said being there brought out many feelings for what happened.

“The emotion came out,” Minton said. “That kind of was unexpected, I didn't know it would come out of me. I guess I haven't really had the closure, haven't grieved totally yet. But now I'm at a calm.”

Halfin said she wanted to show Stevens more than just anger and hate today in the courtroom.

“I wanted to have some compassion for the young man because his life's affected too even though it was his decision to do the wrong thing that day,” Halfin said.

Both said it has been hard over the past 11 months not knowing who was responsible for their father’s death.

Now they say they can move forward and remember their father as the coach that loved his community.

“It's a point now where I feel like maybe we can move forward,” Halfin said. “I know that's crazy but you know, we've grieved, we've gone through all the holidays now without him. We had all the firsts and it's been hard.”

Both sisters hope Stevens learns his lesson for what he did last year.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android