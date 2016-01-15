Greene County continues work on damaged roads

Greene County workers spent their time Friday repairing damage done by recent storms.

On County Road 440, they worked to replace large culverts that were damaged.

County Judge Rusty McMillon said this type of damage was the most common in the county.

He said they would start with dead end roads like 440 to help those who live on the other side of the dead end.

McMillon explained they listed about 15 to 18 places that needed repairs to FEMA and the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and asked about cost.

“The numbers all added up to over $300,000 as far as what we turned into FEMA and ADEM,” McMillon said. “Those are numbers that include the materials, include the cost of all of the culverts that we need to replace these with all of the man hours and equipment hours as well.”

The county will have crews out continuing their work and McMillon expects all of the repairs to last a couple of weeks.

