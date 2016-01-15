Williams Baptist College celebrates 75 years

Williams Baptist College began its celebration of 75 years of teaching students in January.

Brett Cooper with the college said they have plans all year to commemorate their “diamond anniversary.”

They plan to hold trivia night and special chapel services for the students.

Cooper said even though they are celebrating their past, they are still looking towards the future.

“Well we're putting together an updated master plan,” Cooper said. “We put together a vision called the Diamond Destiny Plan 3 years ago and many of the items that were laid out in that vision, which was a 3 year vision, we accomplished those things. Now another committee is looking at what the next 3 years and beyond are gonna look like at Williams.”

He explained the growth the college has seen includes an increase to their students and athletic teams.

Cooper said these are all good problems to have.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android