Jonesboro woman tries for a spot at the front of The Voice line

A Jonesboro woman waited outside BB King’s in Memphis Saturday morning with the hopes that her singing would win her a spot at the front of the line for The Voice tryouts.

Whitney Stone is a phlebotomist in Jonesboro who said singing is a big part of her life.

“Well this is something I've been doing all my life," Stone said. "This is my dream and I love singing. I just want to thank everybody for encouraging me. My family, my mom, my dad, my brothers and I'm just glad I had this opportunity today.”

People had the chance Saturday to show off their skills to a panel of judges.

The top singers would get the opportunity to skip past most people waiting in line to be on The Voice.

Stone sang “In Love With Another Man” by Jazmine Sullivan, which is a song she said she just enjoys to perform.

She explained that if she won the entire competition, she would work to continue her career in music.

Official tryouts for The Voice begin Saturday, Jan. 23.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android