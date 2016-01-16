A-State students move in for new semester

Arkansas State University students began to move back to campus for the spring semester on Saturday.

Not many people were out and about in the morning, but Cameron Duke was.

Duke is new to the A-State campus. He transferred from a school in Illinois.

He said he was an athlete there, but wanted to get his education somewhere else.

That led him to Jonesboro, which he said has a much different environment than his old school.

“It's a very small school,” Duke said of his former college. “I think 2,000 kids, it was about 80% athletes. So it was a small school. It's a much different atmosphere. Everybody loves it here and all the town likes having everybody here.”

Duke is a freshman who is still undecided on what he plans to major in.

His two options now are sports management and business.

Duke said he was excited to begin the new semester at Arkansas State.

