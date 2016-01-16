A-State students move in for new semester - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State students move in for new semester

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State University students began to move back to campus for the spring semester on Saturday.

Not many people were out and about in the morning, but Cameron Duke was.

Duke is new to the A-State campus. He transferred from a school in Illinois.

He said he was an athlete there, but wanted to get his education somewhere else.

That led him to Jonesboro, which he said has a much different environment than his old school.

“It's a very small school,” Duke said of his former college. “I think 2,000 kids, it was about 80% athletes. So it was a small school. It's a much different atmosphere. Everybody loves it here and all the town likes having everybody here.”

Duke is a freshman who is still undecided on what he plans to major in.

His two options now are sports management and business.

Duke said he was excited to begin the new semester at Arkansas State.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly