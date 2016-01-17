Sunday morning break-ins strike Abilities Unlimited

According to Heather Holmes with Abilities Unlimited, people stole more items from their drop-off location.

This comes after two sets of people stole from the same location in December.

Holmes said an iron headboard and mattress were stolen between 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday.

She said seeing the footage of people stealing from them is always hard to watch.

"It's all really kind of a punch in the stomach no matter if it's something minor like a vase or if it's a bed or if it's a dresser,” Holmes said. “It's all important to us and it's all given to us by people in the community. Sometimes you could think well it gets a little easier. It never gets any easier.”

Jonesboro police located the men responsible and had them return the items they took.

The Jonesboro Police Department said both were issued misdemeanor citations for the theft.

Abilities Unlimited said they will look to upgrade their security cameras to help during situations like this.

