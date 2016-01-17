Hoxie integration student excited for recognition

After 60 years of working to be recognized for their integration efforts in the 1950s, Hoxie will receive a humanitarian award Monday.

Ethel Tompkins was there when the decision to integrate the Hoxie Colored School into the Hoxie School District.

This decision caused a lot of controversy between the school and other groups in the country.

Tompkins was only a little girl at the time and said what was going on never really registered with them at the time.

“For a long time we didn't really realize that we were a historical event that happened,” Tompkins said. “Once we found out then it became "Okay, how come we are not talked about, recognized.”

She explained even after 60 years of working to be recognized, she is excited about the award.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will present the award Monday in Little Rock.

