Youth Explosion event teaches the lessons of Dr. King - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Youth Explosion event teaches the lessons of Dr. King

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Children in Jonesboro had the chance Sunday to show off their talent before Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations.

The Youth Explosion event took place at the City Youth Ministries building.

Ashley Wilson with the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade said this event was to let the kids show off before the adults had their time on Monday.

Wilson explained what they are trying to do with the kids in the community.

“We're trying to decrease the racial divide and we know that children are one of the easiest group of people to work that through,” Wilson said. “They a lot of times don't see color until someone else says that person's this color, that person's that color.”

Wilson said they are informing them on the teachings of Dr. King.

The theme of the event was "The Courage to Love," which taught the kids how to love others of another culture or skin color. 

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly