Youth Explosion event teaches the lessons of Dr. King

Children in Jonesboro had the chance Sunday to show off their talent before Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations.

The Youth Explosion event took place at the City Youth Ministries building.

Ashley Wilson with the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade said this event was to let the kids show off before the adults had their time on Monday.

Wilson explained what they are trying to do with the kids in the community.

“We're trying to decrease the racial divide and we know that children are one of the easiest group of people to work that through,” Wilson said. “They a lot of times don't see color until someone else says that person's this color, that person's that color.”

Wilson said they are informing them on the teachings of Dr. King.

The theme of the event was "The Courage to Love," which taught the kids how to love others of another culture or skin color.

