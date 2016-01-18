Dunklin County prepares for possible winter weather

The threat of possible winter weather has counties in Region 8 working to prepare roads before it hits.

Larry Kelley, director of the Dunklin County Office of Emergency Management, said they are keeping an eye on the weather forecast..

Kelley said they rely heavily on the Missouri Department of Transportation to get the roads ready in case of freezing.

He explained what their biggest worries are during weather like this.

“That we are able to have transportation and that the people are safe in their homes and on the roads,” Kelley said. “If it's a major event we're concerned about food, shelter, safety and being able to get to the people in case there is a 911 call emergency.”

Kelley said they will continue to keep an eye on things as the weather gets closer and hope the predictions were off.

