UPDATE: Investigators identify missing man found dead

Ravenden Springs Fire Chief Kevin Montgomery says a man who disappeared earlier this week has been identified. But, he says the cause of death has still not been determined.

Kevin Decker, 40, went missing following a minor car crash late Monday night into early Tuesday morning near Highway 90 in Ravenden Springs, according to Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, Decker could not be located.

Tribble said Decker apparently walked away from the crash and a search was initiated.

The temperature at the time of the crash was in the upper 20s to low 30s with a strong wind chill. Tribble said the victim was not dressed for the weather.

Tribble said search crews spent all day Tuesday looking for Decker.

Crews also worked Wednesday morning into the afternoon before finding his body.

Montgomery said they decided that morning to change their plans for the search.

"We figured with the conditions he has been in and the weather, we figured that it was gonna be probably be recovery mode at this time," Montgomery said. "You always hope that it ain't but we just kinda figured that's what it was gonna be and of course it was."

The crew used a plane to search from the skies. The pilot spotted Decker's body.

They also planned to bring in a cadaver dog to help but called it off before it arrived.

Decker's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsy. Montgomery says the cause of death is still undetermined.

