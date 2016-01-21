Medic One worried about travel during winter weather

Cities and counties are not the only groups who are making changes for winter weather on Friday.

Emergency services like Medic One Ambulance had to get their vehicles ready in case of emergencies.

Tim Brickell, the director of operations at Medic One, said they made changes a few days ago.

Those changes included switching out regular tires for snow tires as well as getting snow melt and generators ready.

Their biggest concern is having to travel to larger cities at night with a patient.

“We kind of have to push those back unless its an absolute emergency, then we try to accommodate it,” Brickell said. “But it is really tough to for us to get on the road in the middle of the night in bad conditions with a patient on board and then something happen. We don't want that to happen.”

If a situation like this occurs, Brickell said they will hold the patient until the roads become safer or until there is daylight.

