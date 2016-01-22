Walnut Ridge uses military Hummer to clear snow - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walnut Ridge uses military Hummer to clear snow

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Road crews worked all day Friday in various parts of Region 8 to clear off the ice and snow for drivers.

The Walnut Ridge crew started work around 4 a.m. and continued to work into the afternoon.

Mayor Charles Snapp said their biggest concerns were the areas around emergency services and businesses.

At about 10 Friday morning, he said they made at least one pass on about 90% of the roads.

Snapp explained what they were using to make that possible.

“We rigged up a military Hummer that actually belongs to the police department,” Snapp said. “Police are in charge of safety so we rigged a snow plow up on it. I've been driving it this morning. We have another snowplow rigged up with a sand spreader on a dump truck similar to what the state of Arkansas uses.”

The city also used other trucks and what Snapp called “good old-fashioned snow shovels.”

The crew’s plans were to continue grading the roads and make more passes on the roads they already covered.

Snapp hoped to have all the ice off the roads by the end of Friday.

  Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

