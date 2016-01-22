Pocahontas kids make most of snow day - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pocahontas kids make most of snow day

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

Not everyone in Region 8 had problems with Friday's snow.

Some in Pocahontas spent the day sledding and having fun.

Mikey Johnson was at the hill located next to St. Paul’s Catholic Church with his wife, kids and some church friends.

He said sledding the hill is something his family has done for many years.

Johnson advised others to get outside and enjoy the snow before it is gone.

“I just encourage friends and family to get out and have fun,” Johnson said. “Enjoy the weather.”

He said he and his family planned to stay for a few hours and get in as much winter weather fun as they could. 

