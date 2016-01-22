Randolph County works to clear roads of snow - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Randolph County works to clear roads of snow

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Randolph County was one of the areas in Region 8 that saw a few inches of snow on Friday and crews worked all day to make the roads safe.

Workers with the Pocahontas Street Department said they were out Thursday night and into Friday morning working on the roads.

They said they were grading and sanding as much as they could with their equipment.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble said most of the accidents they saw were vehicles sliding on the roads.

He said they did not see many collisions and most of what they responded to was minor.

