Jackson County Humane Society in need of handy help

The Jackson County Humane Society will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to ask for the community’s help with their building.

Kristen Smith is the vice president of the humane society and said they are beginning to have a lot of problems with their building.

“When the shelter was built, we only had limited funds,” Smith said. “So corners had to be cut here and there and now six years later, seven years later, some of those shortcuts are starting to have an effect. The insulation is falling down from the ceiling. We need to rip that out, replace it. Not only does it take money to do that, it takes people.”

She said the community has been great with giving food and monetary donations, but now they need workers.

Another problem she said they have is their fence gate is loose and is in need of repairs.

The shelter has about 40 dogs with only 2 full time workers and a few volunteers that come in when they can.

Smith said anyone with any knowledge that can help would be greatly appreciated.

The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 28 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Newport Business Resource Center.

Smith said anyone interested in helping is asked to attend the meeting.

