Newport students excited about next year

A decision by the Newport school board has some students excited about the next school year.

At the Jan. 19 school board meeting, the board decided to do away with school uniforms.

Students are required to wear a collared shirt that is 1 of 4 colors, dress pants and a belt.

Lacy Schulz is a junior at Newport High School and said she is very excited about the decision.

“They're uncomfortable and you have to go buy just for school,” Schulz said. “I don't think that's right. We have to wear a belt and when you sit down it's just uncomfortable.”

Schulz said being comfortable in class is a big thing for her and hopes to wear sweatpants next year.

She said when the news began to spread in school, the current seniors were not happy that they were going to miss out.

