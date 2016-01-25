Groundbreaking begins on new food pantry building - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Groundbreaking begins on new food pantry building

TUCKERMAN, AR (KAIT) -

Every Child is Ours in Tuckerman broke ground Monday on a new food pantry to help area families.

Jan Paschal, president of the organization, said the building will cost about $400,000 and take around 200 days to finish.

She said the money they received for the project came from grants, including the Delta Regional Authority.

Chris Masingill, federal co-chairman of the Delta Regional Authority, explained why they wanted to make this project happen.

“One thing about this project is this is more than just a building,” Masingill said. “This is about helping our families, this is about feeding children, this is about a community that said look we're not going to just stand by and let our community evaporate. This is a project that's important to everybody. This is about providing hope and a future.”

The building will be used to house the Every Child is Ours food pantry as well as provide literary and backpack programs to children in the area.

Paschal said they will not give up on Tuckerman but work to make it a better.

