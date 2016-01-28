Vandals damage JPD officer's car

Instead of investigating a crime, a Jonesboro police officer found herself as the victim.

Officer Victoria Evans reported Monday afternoon that someone damaged her personal vehicle.

Evans said she had recently become a courtesy officer for a local apartment complex.

She said sometime between June 24 and July 10, someone cracked her car’s windshield and left a dent in the driver’s door, causing the window to malfunction.

Evans took the vehicle to the police station to be dusted for prints.

Officer Benjamin Witherspoon, according to the the incident report, was able to lift three fingerprints, including two from outside the driver’s side window. He logged the prints into evidence.

