Aging fire truck fleet sees new addition

A new addition to the Walnut Ridge Fire Department is only the beginning of change to an aging fleet.

The city council recently approved the department to finance a 2013 model pumper truck.

Fire Chief Frank Owens said this will help them maintain their current ISO rating of 3.

Owens said, the youngest truck they had was from 2005, and the oldest is from the mid 1980’s.

He said their trucks do not affect their response time, but it does keep them on their toes.

“It's a continuous, after about 5 to 7 years old, it's a continuous process of not so much maintenance but repairs,” Owens said. “In the past year, we've done quite a bit of repairs to the two 2005 model trucks.”

Owens hopes to get two more new pumpers over the next 8 years.

He said they will get the new truck in about two months, and it will replace a 1986 truck they currently have.

The older truck will go into their reserves.

