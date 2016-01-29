Jonesboro Pre K Center adds 100 spots for 4 year olds

The Jonesboro Pre K Center recently announced they have 100 new spots for 4 year olds.

Diane Roush, the center’s director, said they received a grant of about $700,000 from Arkansas Department of Humane Services.

Roush said all 100 children will be in their new building off Johnson Avenue in north Jonesboro.

She says they've seen a big demand from parents for spots in their center.

Roush said this change is all about preparing the kids for what’s next.

“The children are our future and anything that we can do to serve our students when they're 4 to prepare them for school academically and mentally we want to do that for our 4 year olds,” Roush said.

Roush said they have 10 more spots to fill out of the new 100.

She said if they do not fill all the spaces, they could lose their funding for next year.

if you'd like to apply for a spot, please visit the Jonesboro Pre K Center located at 210 East Johnson, or call 870-253-1674.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android