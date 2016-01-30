Mission project helps Jonesboro pastor repair home - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mission project helps Jonesboro pastor repair home

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A group of churches helped replace a roof on a pastor’s house after he fell on some hard times.

The Mt. Zion Baptist Association held a mission project Saturday to help Mark Sadler, a pastor at the Airport Road Baptist Church.

Sadler said his wife recently had some medical problems and his son was in a car accident. He said it has been rough trying to fix their house and take care of his wife and son.

A group of church members saw Sadler working on his home and decided to give him a hand. Sadler explained what he did when they approached him about the project.

“I just, I just broke down,” Sadler said. “You know we've raised our children here and Jonesboro has been our home for over 20 years. The prospect of watching it go down little by little is, without being able to take care of it is more than we can say about our appreciation.”

The group focused on replacing the roof Saturday, but others decided to help in other ways.

Those who were not on top of the house were outside cleaning the yard.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly