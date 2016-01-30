Mission project helps Jonesboro pastor repair home

A group of churches helped replace a roof on a pastor’s house after he fell on some hard times.

The Mt. Zion Baptist Association held a mission project Saturday to help Mark Sadler, a pastor at the Airport Road Baptist Church.

Sadler said his wife recently had some medical problems and his son was in a car accident. He said it has been rough trying to fix their house and take care of his wife and son.

A group of church members saw Sadler working on his home and decided to give him a hand. Sadler explained what he did when they approached him about the project.

“I just, I just broke down,” Sadler said. “You know we've raised our children here and Jonesboro has been our home for over 20 years. The prospect of watching it go down little by little is, without being able to take care of it is more than we can say about our appreciation.”

The group focused on replacing the roof Saturday, but others decided to help in other ways.

Those who were not on top of the house were outside cleaning the yard.

