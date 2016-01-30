Polar Plunge helps Greene County Special Olympic athletes

People in Greene County braved the cold water at Crowley’s Ridge to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

The Polar Plunge saw sharks, Santa, and mini superheroes donate money for the athletes in the area.

Vonnie Greer, the co-director for the Area 1 Special Olympics, said this event would not have been possible without the community.

“All over Arkansas, the plunge takes place,” Greer said. “Our area is one of 17 different areas, our area was 3rd compared in the state of Arkansas, and we're compared with Little Rock and Fayetteville.”

Greer said there were 93 plungers this year who walked into the 55 degree water.

The plungers raised a total of $35,684 for the local Special Olympic athletes.

Greer said that money will go to pay for events, medals and other equipment.

