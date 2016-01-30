JPD job fair sees about 25 possible new officers

The first Jonesboro Police Department job fair had about 25 people interested in becoming the newest member of the police force.

Cassie Brandon, with the JPD, said they were pleased with the outcome since they had never done something like this before. She said they do have a hard time keeping officers in Jonesboro.

Brandon said there are many different reasons why this is the case ranging from people finding better paying jobs to realizing the job was more than what some expected.

Lisa Upchurch was one of the 25 hopefuls wanting to become an JPD officer. Upchurch said even with stories of other police officers going around, she still wants to help her community.

“It's always like that,” Upchurch said. “I mean there's bad guys, there's good guys and they are going to do what they want to do. It's just the police officer's job to keep the law, just keep things on an even keel I guess.”

Upchurch said she moved to Jonesboro about a year ago. She tried to become a part of a sheriff’s department in North Carolina but moved after she married her husband.

