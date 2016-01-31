Paragould family finds vandalized vehicle

A Paragould family woke up Sunday to a vandalized truck and garage door.

Sheila Cupp said she found a phallic symbol and other markings on her son’s truck in the Carriage Hills subdivision.

She said the person responsible threw glitter in the bed of the truck as well.

Similar markings were found on the windows of her garage door.

Cupp said she called police, but did not file a report since the paint was easy to get off.

She did capture a photo of the person responsible, but did not know who it was or if that person was a minor or not.

Cupp asked police for extra patrols in the area to prevent this from happening again.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android