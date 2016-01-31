Paragould family finds vandalized vehicle - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Paragould family finds vandalized vehicle

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A Paragould family woke up Sunday to a vandalized truck and garage door.

Sheila Cupp said she found a phallic symbol and other markings on her son’s truck in the Carriage Hills subdivision.

She said the person responsible threw glitter in the bed of the truck as well.

Similar markings were found on the windows of her garage door.

Cupp said she called police, but did not file a report since the paint was easy to get off.

She did capture a photo of the person responsible, but did not know who it was or if that person was a minor or not.

Cupp asked police for extra patrols in the area to prevent this from happening again.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly