Walnut Ridge recycling dumpster receives trash

The city of Walnut Ridge discovered trash dumped at their recycling dumpster and may decide to fence the area off.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said this issue is something the city has had for a while.

He said they find people’s personal trash that is not recyclable there all the time.

This is not the only issue the city had with the dumpster.

“Where it was, over the other side of the railroad tracks, somebody burnt it twice,” Snapp said. “No reason at all. So we moved it there by the fire department and put cameras on it trying to stop that. We may eventually have to fence it in and only allow certain times you can even drop your recycled items off.”

Snapp said the city does not want to put up a fence but also do not want people using the dumpster for their personal trash.

He said when people leave their garbage there, he has to pull a garbage truck off of its route to clean up the area.

Snapp asked that people hold on to their trash if it is not recyclable until their normally scheduled trash pickup time.

