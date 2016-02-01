Walnut Ridge PD last department to get backup generator - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walnut Ridge PD last department to get backup generator

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The Walnut Ridge Police Department installed a new generator Monday, making them the last department in the city to have this backup plan.

Police Chief Chris Kirksey said they used to have one at their old location on Front Street but it was destroyed.

Since then, he said getting a new one fell off the radar.

Kirksey explained what it would keep on if the power went out.

“Obviously our computers, that's the way we generate our police reports, accident reports, our virtual justice, which we take in payments here for fines,” Kirksey said. “That has to be up and going. It is just more or less, if we're out of power, our department is shut down.”

Kirksey said they would still be able to patrol but about 50% of their work is done on the computers at the station.

He called the new generator a major asset for the department in case of an emergency.

