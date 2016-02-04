Paragould businesses prepare for disasters

Businesses in Paragould learned about disaster preparedness Thursday morning during a seminar hosted by the Paragould Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber asked the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Center at Arkansas State to provide information for the seminar.

Kelli Listebee, a business consultant with the group, said disaster preparedness covers more than just sever weather.

She said it could include active shooters, break-ins and other emergencies.

After speaking to the business owners, Listebee explained what most businesses in Paragould worry about the most.

“They assessed an active shooter is one of their highest concerns in their small businesses and like I said, I think that's because of recent events,” Listebee said. “But weather is usually next.”

Listebee said the center has put on about four of these seminars since 2015 and Paragould had the biggest turnout.

She said this may be because the community is smaller and wants to look out for one another during disaster situations.

