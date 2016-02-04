Property owners work to increase safety after rape

As the Jonesboro Police Department continues to investigate a rape claim in the Savannah Hills area, some renters are starting to worry about their own safety.

The police report states that a man shoved the victim insider an apartment and demanded a sexual favor.

The person responsible held the victim at gunpoint during the incident, according to the report.

Some people who live in the area are worried for their safety after hearing about what happened.

Kathleen Wallace lives in the area and said her reason for renting there was how safe she thought the neighborhood was.

“This is the second incident that I've heard this week,” Wallace said. “It does have me fearful, rethinking. I'm bound by a lease for a few more months but no I don't feel safe anymore; I don't.”

Other people who live in the area told Region 8 News similar things.

One man said he decided to buy a house, instead of continuing to rent, after this incident.

On Friday, Feb. 5, Amber Hansen, the Chief Financial Officer of HP Development, the company that owns Savannah Hills, issued the statement below regarding what they are doing after the incident.

We take pride in maintaining a safe, family-oriented neighborhood and were alarmed by this news. However, this was one isolated incident, and any reports otherwise are based on misinformation. We will continue to work closely with the JPD in this investigation and are taking added steps to further ensure our tenants’ safety. In addition to having an on-site resident police officer, the JPD is now performing extra patrol in the area. While we currently have several security lights in place, we are also installing additional security lights throughout the property, and have notified CWL of any street lights that need replaced. We have communicated to our residents to be aware of their surroundings just as they would anywhere else, and to report any suspicious activity to the police. We will continue to monitor this situation and want to assure our tenants that their security and well-being is an utmost concern. -Amber Hansen CFO, HP Development Inc.

In a subsequent interview with Region 8 News, Hansen said HP Development is working with the city to increase safety.

"We all have the same goal in mind and that's the safety of our tenants," Hansen said. "We've also had someone be in contact with City Water and Light to get us information on installing actual street lights. That's our next step. We've got extra patrols right now from the JPD."

Police are still investigating.

