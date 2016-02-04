Greene County asking for more poll workers

Greene County is looking for extra help during the upcoming election season in some of their more rural areas.

Faye Paulette Parker with the election commission said they are needing around 10 people to help in the polling stations.

She said they have plenty of people in the city, but need help in areas like Marmaduke and Delaplaine.

For those interested, you can contact the Greene County Clerk’s Office at 870-239-6311.

