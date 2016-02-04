Meeting scheduled for Walnut Ridge, College City consolidation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Meeting scheduled for Walnut Ridge, College City consolidation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The consolidation between Walnut Ridge and College City will move forward with an event on Tuesday at Williams Baptist College.

The event will have officials from both cities and the college signing a petition for the consolidation.

If the petition receives the required number of signatures, an election will be held.

The event begins Tuesday morning at 10:30 at the Swain Administrative building. 

