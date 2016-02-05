Monette to build new sewer facility - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Monette to build new sewer facility

Source: KAIT
MONETTE, AR (KAIT) -

After failing to meet state standards, the town of Monette decided to build a new sewer facility in 2016.

Mayor Jerry Qualls said their current facility was built in 1978 and has been penalized by the state for a few years.

He said the town discussed what to do to prevent this from happening and decided the cheapest option would be to replace the older facility.

To make this happen, Qualls said he has looked at getting some grants.

“It's about a $2.4 million is what it's going to cost,” Qualls said. “We're going to get $1.4 million of that will be a loan and then $1,005,000 will be a grant.”

The loan they are looking at will last 40 years at 2 1/2 percent interest.

Qualls said rates should not go up for people in Monette and hopes to finish the construction by the end of the year.

