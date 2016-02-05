Monette employees receive $1,200 raise - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Monette employees receive $1,200 raise

MONETTE, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Monette decided to give all of their employees raises for the year of 2016 in the form of $1,200.

Mayor Jerry Qualls said they usually give employees a raise based on a percentage but this year wanted to treat all of their employees to the same increase.

He explained they budgeted to give all of their employees the raise regardless of their position.

“All of our employees, well we don't have but 10, anyway they have a lot of time in,” Qualls said.  “They've been here a long time and they're valued employees. So they do a good job and they are dependable people. We think they need to be rewarded and that was our reasoning for doing what we did.”

Qualls said since the raises took effect, he has not had any complaints for the town’s decision. 

