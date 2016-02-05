Monette Veterans Park moves to new location

The Veterans Park project in Monette continues but has changed locations.

Henrietta Qualls, the committee chairman for the project, said the new location is on Highway 18 at the main intersection in town.

She said the new location is landscaped and is going to save the project a lot of money.

Even though they have a new home, there is still more to do and more money to raise.

“I think that most people are waiting until they know exactly what it's going to look like and at our next meeting that's what we hope to accomplish is to pick out a design that we want,” Qualls said. “Also we'll be getting hopefully a grant and some money.”

Qualls said the monument will be for any area veterans alive or deceased.

Donations can be made at the Monette City Hall.

