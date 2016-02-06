Piggott fire still under investigation

Emergency crews worked a house fire in Clay County Saturday morning.

According to dispatch, the fire was on 16th street in Piggott.

The owner of the home said everyone made it out safely. It's unclear what caused the fire at this time or where it originated from.

Piggott Fire Chief Brian Haley said the home is a total loss.

"We got dispatched from the Clay County Detention Center a little bit before 9:30 this morning," Haley said. "When we rolled up the house was already fully engulfed. The back part of the house on this side and the garage was fully engulfed.Vehicles were under the carport and they were on fire when we got here."

The family who lived in the home said they were fine but did not know how the fire started.

Haley said they were called back to the home for a hotspot that flared back up at the home.

He said the cause is still under investigation.

