Hoxie firefighters give free smoke detectors

Firefighters in Hoxie teamed up Saturday morning with the American Red Cross to help people in the area stay safe in case of a fire.

The group went around to homes passing out free smoke detectors who needed one and teaching people what to do in case of a fire.

Ashley Ditto, a Hoxie firefighter, helped coordinate the event and said they decided to do this after a fatal fire in early January.

“We have a lot of low income families here in Hoxie with children, and we just don't want to lose anymore lives,” Ditto said. “The last life really took its toll on our department and our community so we don't want that to happen again.”

Ditto said a person has 2 minutes to get out of a home during a fire, and the smoke detectors they gave out will help.

This is the first time the Hoxie Fire Department participated in an event like the one Saturday.

Ditto said they plan to get other departments in Lawrence County involved to help more families in the area.

