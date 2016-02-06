Abilities Unlimited to offer clothing for $1 per pound - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Abilities Unlimited to offer clothing for $1 per pound

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Starting in March, Abilities Unlimited will open a new store where people can purchase clothing for $1 per pound.

Marketing Director Heather Holmes said the idea for the new store came after another group decided to stop buying some of their clothing in bulk.

“We want to respect every piece, every donation that comes through our doors,” Holmes said. “So rather than trash that or take it somewhere else, we wanted to feature something right here at Abilities Unlimited that would help.”

The clothes that will be sold are pieces Abilities Unlimited could not sell at their other locations or items with small imperfections.

Holmes said people will be able to come with bags, boxes or trucks to purchase as much as they want.

She said they are excited about starting this new project on March 3rd at 10 a.m.

The store will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

