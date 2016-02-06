Volunteers prepare the St. Jude Super Bowl Stravaganza - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Volunteers prepare the St. Jude Super Bowl Stravaganza

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Volunteers worked Saturday at the Jonesboro fair grounds to prepare for the St. Jude Super Bowl Stravaganza on Sunday.

Business Manager Brian Emison explained the Cathcart family lost a child due to an illness who was treated at the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Emison said since then, the family started this event to honor their child and thank the hospital that helped.

“A lot of our donations, they derive from our ticket sales,” Emison said. “However all this stuff you see in silent auction out here, all this, all the money is all in kind donation. We don't purchase any of it and all the proceeds we get off the silent auction, it goes to St. Jude Children's Hospital.”

The group hopes to raise $400,000 to give to the hospital this year.

Emison said something new they are working on is mobile auctioning, where patrons to the event can bid from their phones.

He said everyone is hard at work and excited for Sunday night. 

