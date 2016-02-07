Founder of St. Jude Stravaganza hopeful for event's future

After 23 years of the St. Jude Super Bowl Stravaganza, one of the founders of the event hoped they would not have to go another 23.

Susan Cathcart said they have one goal in mind with the event and if they do not accomplish that soon, there will be others to carry on.

“Let's just hope we can cure it and we don't have to do it again,” Cathcart said. “That's our goal, is to cure childhood cancer. We've got a lot of young people that help us now. So we hope even as we get older and aren't able to continue to do as much as we've done some of the younger people, which we got a lot of younger people, will step up and help us.”

Cathcart said they have raised about $3.8 million in the 23 years the event has existed.

Their goal this year is to raise $400,000, which Cathcart said would put them over the $4 million mark.

She said she is very thankful for everyone who donated, volunteered and helped with the event since it’s creation.

