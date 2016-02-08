People in Piggott worried about Noranda closing

People in Piggott are concerned about what to do after the Noranda plant in New Madrid County announced they will be closing their doors.

Susan Fry lives and works in Piggott but her husband works at Noranda.

She said he is the main breadwinner for their family and is not sure what he will do.

“Right now they are saying there are no jobs in the area unless you're a truck driver,” Fry said. “So he is thinking about going to school but we don't know what's going to happen. I just hope they get everything going to where they do not close down the plant. It's been there over 40 years and there's a lot of people that's been affected.”

Fry knew other families in Piggott who also have workers at Noranda.

They hope the plant does not close but if it does, Fry said her husband may have to drive a truck for work.

