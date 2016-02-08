Piggott fire chief warns of possible wildfires

Windy weather and dry grass have Region 8 fire departments worried about possible wildfires.

Piggott Fire Chief Brian Haley said these conditions could turn a small fire into something bigger.

He asked people to simply use one thing to keep this from happening.

“Just use common sense,” Haley said. “Don't thump out your cigarettes out the window. When you have low humidity and it's dry and the wind picks up, it can be a problem real quick.”

He says his team is always watching for wildfires in case they make it to a wooded area.

Haley said in the past couple of days they have had a house fire, a grass fire and a shed fire.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android