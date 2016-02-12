People of Tuckerman hope to see cleaner water

As the town of Tuckerman works to improve their water, the people hope what they drink will not be as concerning.

Heath Vaughan with Clear Water Utility Management Services said he was hired by the city to help the town with a few of their projects.

Those plans include building a new water treatment facility and rehabilitating the clarifier.

He says helping the clarifier will help with how the water looks to the people.

Travis Foster lives and works in Tuckerman and explained what he and others have seen when getting a glass of water.

“There was a brown tinge to it,” Foster said. “I don't think it was bad to drink or anything like that but there was, I don't know what was exactly in the water but it seemed like it had a little dirty tinge to it. Nothing horrible but definitely noticeable.”

Foster works at a local café and said he talks to many people in the community.

He noticed a lot of positivity from those people towards what the town is doing to help the water.

Vaughn said they hoped to have the new water treatment facility done by July 2016.

