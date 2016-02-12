Jonesboro leads the state in job growth

A report from the United States Conference of Mayors stated Jonesboro leads Arkansas in job growth.

It showed Jonesboro sits at 64th for the country with 4.3% change in 2015.

A new business in Jonesboro said this was one of the reasons they decided to locate their restaurant downtown.

“Jonesboro had the best appeal,” John Myers, owner of The Parsonage said. “It had the fastest growth. I grew up north of here in Poplar Bluff, Missouri and when I was in school, this was a small little town. In the past ten years, it has just blown up.”

Myers explained he and his wife researched different areas before deciding on Jonesboro.

He said what they found showed there was new money in the area, different businesses and nothing like what they wanted to do.

The report also stated that Jonesboro is expected to continue this growth in 2016.

